Former Labour councilor pleads guilty to child sex offenses

Details of the case

Using the username "Tim Graham 95" in December 2024, Velleman messaged a police decoy posing as a young teen, asking personal questions and requesting inappropriate photos and videos. He also sent an explicit video of himself.

Velleman resigned as councilor last April without explanation and was active in the Jewish Labour Movement.

After his plea, he was released on bail but can't be alone with anyone under 18. His sentencing date hasn't been set yet.