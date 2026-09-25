Four women wrestlers contest acquittal in WFI sexual harassment case
Four women wrestlers are challenging the acquittal of former BJP MP and former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and former WFI secretary Vinod Tomar in a sexual harassment case.
They say this year's ruling was based on outdated ideas about how victims should behave and didn't fairly consider their evidence.
The court will hear their plea on Saturday.
Trial court cited delays and inconsistencies
The trial court had focused on delays and inconsistencies in the wrestlers' complaints, even noting photos of friendly interactions with Singh as part of its reasoning for acquittal.
Things got trickier when two complainants changed their statements, which affected the case's direction.
Now, the wrestlers hope this new appeal will give them another shot at justice.