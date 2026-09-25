French Air and Space Force joins Tarang Shakti in Jodhpur
India
The French Air and Space Force just landed in Jodhpur for the Tarang Shakti exercise, bringing along Rafale fighter jets, tankers, and transport planes.
They're joining seven foreign air forces from September 28 to October 12 to train together and boost teamwork in the skies.
Mission Pegase 26 supports Indo-Pacific security
This is all part of France's Mission Pegase 26, a huge journey covering 40,000km with about 300 crew.
It's not just about showing off air power: it's about building stronger defense ties with India and supporting security across the Indo-Pacific.
As French Ambassador to India Thierry Mathou put it, this partnership reflects France's commitment to "regional and global security, international law and freedom of navigation in the region,".