Fresh low-pressure area forms over Bay of Bengal
A second, unusual low-pressure system—a fresh low-pressure area—has formed over the Bay of Bengal, right after the last one fizzled out near Sri Lanka.
The IMD says gusty winds of about 30-40km/h are likely in affected areas and the system could get a bit stronger as it heads toward southern India.
Heavy rain expected in Tamil Nadu, Kerala
This system is set to bring heavy rain to parts of Tamil Nadu and Kerala through the weekend, with moderate showers sticking around until Monday.
The IMD has also put out warnings for rough seas and strong winds, telling fishermen to stay safe and folks in affected areas to keep an eye on weather updates.
Rain or storms likely in more regions
As a fresh low-pressure area moves west-northwestwards, more regions—including Karnataka, Chennai and Puducherry—could see rain or storms.
While it's not likely to turn into a cyclone (thanks to some atmospheric blocking), staying alert is still a smart move.