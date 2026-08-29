FSSAI bans Everest and Laljee Godhoo compounded hing across India

Big news for your spice rack: FSSAI has just banned Everest and Laljee Godhoo's compounded hing (asafoetida) across India.

Lab tests found some of their products didn't meet food safety standards: Everest's samples, for example, had less than the required 5% alcohol-soluble extract, with one even testing at 0%.

Everest's samples were also flagged as misbranded and sub-standard.