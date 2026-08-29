FSSAI bans Everest and Laljee Godhoo compounded hing across India
India
Big news for your spice rack: FSSAI has just banned Everest and Laljee Godhoo's compounded hing (asafoetida) across India.
Lab tests found some of their products didn't meet food safety standards: Everest's samples, for example, had less than the required 5% alcohol-soluble extract, with one even testing at 0%.
Everest's samples were also flagged as misbranded and sub-standard.
FSSAI cites repeated quality issues
FSSAI says this move is all about protecting consumers after repeated quality issues showed up in market checks and ingredient testing.
Until further notice, FSSAI has prohibited the sale of Everest's compounded asafoetida and barred Laljee Godhoo and Company from manufacturing and selling compounded hing/asafoetida.