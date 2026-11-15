FSSAI mandates milk drop logo in India from July 2028
Starting July 1, 2028, all milk and dairy products in India will need a new "milk drop logo" on their packaging.
The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) hopes this simple symbol will make it easier for consumers to recognize dairy products at the point of purchase.
White drop logo for milk products
The logo, a white drop on a blue square, will be sized to fit different packages, so you won't miss it.
This rule covers everyday favorites like milk, curd, paneer, butter, and cheese.
FSSAI says the move is about helping shoppers quickly identify milk products and making packaging more consistent across brands.