FSSAI urges states to tighten checks after alleged watermelon illnesses

Chandigarh tests watermelons, Uttarakhand tests produce

Chandigarh officials are already testing watermelons from local markets for harmful chemicals, while Uttarakhand is checking over 100 fruit and vegetable samples for pesticides and artificial ripening agents.

FSSAI reminds everyone that fruits like watermelon are great for hydration, but urges us all to stay alert and make sure what we eat is safe this summer.