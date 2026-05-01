FSSAI urges states to tighten checks after alleged watermelon illnesses
India
After reports of people falling sick, even dying, from allegedly eating watermelons, India's food safety authority (FSSAI) has told states to ramp up checks on summer fruits.
The move aims to keep contaminated produce off the shelves as everyone reaches for refreshing snacks in the heat.
Chandigarh tests watermelons, Uttarakhand tests produce
Chandigarh officials are already testing watermelons from local markets for harmful chemicals, while Uttarakhand is checking over 100 fruit and vegetable samples for pesticides and artificial ripening agents.
FSSAI reminds everyone that fruits like watermelon are great for hydration, but urges us all to stay alert and make sure what we eat is safe this summer.