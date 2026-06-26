FSSAI warns major food brands over unproven health claims

FSSAI demands evidence or label changes

Saffola Total Heart Pro cooking oil was pulled up for suggesting it boosts heart health, while Gaur Healthy Food's Silken Tofu got in trouble for claiming "anti-cancer properties."

Kinder Joy was also called out because saying it's "rich in milk solids" doesn't really match what's inside.

Other products like MasterChow ramen noodles, Nexa Alkaline Nutrient Water, and Raw Pressery Alphonso Mango Fruit Drink are under review too.

Now, these companies have to prove their claims with real evidence, or change their packaging to play by the rules.