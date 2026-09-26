Fuel prices steady across metros with Mumbai petrol at ₹111.21
India
No surprises at the pump this week. Fuel prices stayed the same in major metros on Saturday, September 26.
In Mumbai, petrol is still at ₹111.21 per liter.
State-run oil companies check and update these prices every morning, even as global markets keep shifting.
WTI falls amid US Iran talks
Globally, oil prices dipped a bit: WTI crude fell 2.3% to around $92 a barrel, its first weekly drop since late August.
This change is tied to ongoing talks between the US and Iran about reopening the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for world oil shipments.
While Iranian officials say discussions are happening, US President Donald Trump isn't convinced things will work out soon and expects to resume bombing after the November congressional elections if issues remain unresolved.