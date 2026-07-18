Fuel prices steady in Indian cities despite U.S.-Iran tensions
India
Despite global crude oil prices shooting up due to U.S.-Iran tensions, fuel prices in big Indian cities stayed the same on Saturday.
Petrol in Delhi is still ₹102.12 per liter and diesel ₹95.20 per liter.
Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Kolkata saw similar stability, so no surprises at the pump for now.
Taxes transport fees drive price differences
Fuel costs vary by city because of different taxes, transport fees, and dealer commissions.
Even with oil hitting its highest price since mid-June (thanks to shipping disruptions from the U.S.-Iran conflict), Indian Oil Corporation kept local rates unchanged (it updates daily at 6 a.m).
If you're curious about today's rates where you live, you can check them easily through IndianOil's app or by SMS.