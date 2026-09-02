Fuel prices unchanged September 2 in Mumbai and Delhi
Gasoline and diesel prices stayed the same on Wednesday, September 2: Mumbai's gasoline is ₹111.21 per liter and diesel is ₹97.83 per liter, while Delhi's gasoline costs ₹102.12 per liter and diesel is ₹95.20 per liter.
These rates vary by city because of local taxes and transport costs.
Delhi CNG hike prompts fare demand
CNG just got more expensive in Delhi and nearby areas, with a ₹3.89 per kilogram jump from August 29.
Now, Delhi's transport bodies are asking for higher auto rickshaw fares and say they'll go on strike September 9 if things don't change.
Fuel export duty changes pumps unaffected
The government has adjusted export taxes: diesel exports now face a slightly higher duty at ₹25 per liter, petrol exports get a new tax of ₹1.50 per liter, and aviation turbine fuel duties dropped to ₹19 per liter, but these changes don't affect what you pay at the pump locally.