Gadchiroli's Koindul villagers carry 26-year-old Chhaya Naitam across flooded stream
India
In Gadchiroli, Maharashtra, villagers stepped up when flooded streams cut off their village of Koindul.
With no bridge or proper roads, they carried 26-year-old Chhaya Naitam, who was in labor, across a flooded stream using a makeshift sling.
A health worker accompanied her during the journey, and an ambulance was waiting on the other side.
Koindul villagers urge authorities to act
Villagers say this is not the first time floods have put lives at risk.
They are frustrated that repeated requests for bridges and proper roads have not been addressed, leaving them stranded during emergencies every monsoon.
Now, they are urging authorities to finally take action so people do not have to risk their lives just to get help.