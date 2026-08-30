GAIL pipeline leak near Takliwadi in Maharashtra disrupts Samruddhi Expressway
India
A gas leak from a GAIL pipeline near Takliwadi in Maharashtra caused a sudden disruption on the Samruddhi Expressway Saturday evening.
Officials acted fast. Fire-fighting equipment was kept ready at the site for precaution, and GAIL experts were called in to handle the situation, keeping safety front and center.
Vehicles rerouted onto Dhule Solapur highway
To keep things moving, vehicles between chainage 447 and 470 are now rerouted onto the Dhule-Solapur highway.
Mumbai-bound drivers exit at Hadas Pimpalgaon and rejoin at Maliwada; Nagpur-bound folks take the reverse route.
GAIL teams quickly sealed off valves to lower gas pressure, while local authorities are monitoring everything closely so normal travel can resume soon.