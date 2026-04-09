Galgotias University faces online backlash over ads, Chinese-made robot dog
India
Galgotias University is under fire online after running big newspaper ads claiming global recognition and a mission to make India proud.
Social media quickly responded with memes and doubts, especially since the university had just been called out at the India AI Summit for presenting a Chinese-made robot dog as its own invention.
Galgotias accused of passing off imports
People are now asking Galgotias for more transparency, saying that passing off an imported product as indigenous misleads the public and hurts trust in Indian institutions.
The incident has left many questioning how genuine the university's achievements really are.