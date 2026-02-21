Galgotias University showcases Chinese robodog as its invention
Galgotias University landed in hot water after presenting a Chinese-made Unitree robodog as their own creation at the India AI Impact Summit 2026.
Social media users quickly recognized the robot as a commercially available product, not an original invention, sparking criticism online.
Goenka recalls university's previous 'quirky' claims
Industrialist Harsh Goenka didn't hold back on X, recalling the university's earlier claim that "thali and bell vibrations could kill coronavirus."
He added, "My heart goes to the students of this university who will feel ashamed to say where they are studying,".
Galgotias has since apologized and said the presenter wasn't authorized to speak for them.
Plagiarism can't be tolerated at public events: Ministry
The Ministry of Electronics and IT stressed that plagiarism can't be tolerated at public events.
After concerns from organizers, Galgotias withdrew its exhibit from the summit.