Gandhinagar construction site accident traps 15 workers all rescued overnight
India
A scary moment unfolded in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, when a large metal slab fell at a construction site around 9pm on Wednesday night, trapping several workers.
Thankfully, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi shared that all 15 trapped workers were pulled out safely after an intense overnight rescue.
Dozen stable at Gandhinagar Civil Hospital
12 of the rescued workers are recovering in Gandhinagar Civil Hospital and are reported to be stable.
The other three had minor injuries and were discharged.
Senior officials oversee SDRF NDRF rescue
The rescue involved teams from SDRF, NDRF, and local authorities working through the night with cranes and cutters.
Senior officials kept a close watch to make sure no one was left behind.