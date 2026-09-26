Ganesh immersion in Jhalawar fire act injures 4 people
India
A Ganesh immersion procession in Jhalawar, Rajasthan, got unexpectedly tense when an act involving a petrol bottle and a clay pot, with fire used as part of the act, went wrong on Friday afternoon.
Flames spread quickly, causing panic and leaving four people with burns.
Thankfully, after a short pause, the celebration was able to continue.
Chandan Sardar being treated, 3 discharged
Locals Raguveer (26), Nitin Singh (40), Vineet Porwal (35), and performer Chandan Sardar (30) from Punjab were hurt.
Quick-thinking bystanders rushed them to the hospital right away. Three have already been discharged, but Sardar is still being treated for burns on his arm.
Thanks to everyone's fast response, the festival spirit carried on despite the scare.