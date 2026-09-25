Gang rape at Aastha Kunj Park involved alleged police impersonation
India
A recent gang rape of a 17-year-old girl at Aastha Kunj Park has put the spotlight on park safety.
The attackers allegedly pretended to be police officers, revealing major gaps like poor lighting and broken walls.
Even though there is more police patrolling now, many regulars still do not feel safe walking around.
Visitors say park hard to monitor
People who use the park say it is just too big (142 acres with 29 gates) to keep an eye on easily.
Damaged walls let people sneak in even after closing time, and the park is surrounded by residential colonies, markets, offices and major religious places, making movement in and around the area difficult to monitor.
Visitors and vendors are asking for better lighting and more thorough patrols to actually make the park feel safe again.