'Gareebon ke aulad..': Greater Noida woman abuses society guards 

The woman's abusive behavior continued as she challenged the security personnel to call the police.

She said, "Bula kisko bulaega?" (Who will you call?). She also claimed that even the police couldn't take action against her.

The video shows other remarks where she threatened physical violence and commented on the guards' economic status.

"Gareebon ke aulad...do roti nahi hai jeb mein.. bhangi saale (Offspring of the poor, you don't even have two rotis in your pocket)," she is heard saying.