'Gareebon ke aulad..': Greater Noida woman abuses society guards
What's the story
A video of a woman allegedly abusing and threatening security guards at Amrapali Centurian Park Terrace Homes in Greater Noida has gone viral on social media. The incident took place on Wednesday night when a food delivery executive was stopped for verification at the society gate. Per reports, the woman had ordered food online and lost her temper over the delay, leading to a confrontation with the guards.
Viral footage
Woman uses caste slurs, makes threatening remarks
The viral video shows the woman hurling abuses at the guards and attempting to hit one of them. She also allegedly used caste-related slurs and taunted their financial status.
"Juta saaf Karangi," she is heard saying, making threatening remarks. At one point, she told a guard, "You are nothing compared to me, I will make you clean my shoes."
Twitter Post
Video shows altercation
“Gareebon ke aulad.. do roti nahi hai jeb mein.. bhangi saale..”— Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) August 27, 2026
Incredible choice of abusive words by a resident of a Greater Noida gated colony this week over colony security stopping a delivery agent.
Remarkable calm by the guards here. pic.twitter.com/fBar2VV8oD
Escalating confrontation
'Even police can't touch me,' she allegedly said
The woman's abusive behavior continued as she challenged the security personnel to call the police.
She said, "Bula kisko bulaega?" (Who will you call?). She also claimed that even the police couldn't take action against her.
The video shows other remarks where she threatened physical violence and commented on the guards' economic status.
"Gareebon ke aulad...do roti nahi hai jeb mein.. bhangi saale (Offspring of the poor, you don't even have two rotis in your pocket)," she is heard saying.
Ongoing investigation
Police investigating incident, legal action to follow
The Bisrakh police station is investigating the incident. They are probing why the delivery agent was stopped at the gate and what led to the escalation of the situation.
The video has sparked strong reactions online, with many criticizing her behavior.
"Sad part is that such people wont end up in jail because of money and connections. They don't have sense of consequence," one user wrote. Another commented sarcatically, "True women empowerment."