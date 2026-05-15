Gasoline and diesel prices rise ₹3 per liter nationwide
India
On May 15, 2026, gasoline and diesel prices jumped by ₹3 per liter across India, but how much you pay really depends on where you live.
In Delhi, Goa, and Uttarakhand, gasoline is about ₹96.43 to ₹97.77 per liter. But head to Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, or Andhra Pradesh and you'll see prices shooting past ₹110.
State VAT and levies create gaps
It mostly comes down to taxes. Each state adds its own value-added tax, or VAT, and local charges on top of what the central government takes.
Some states use a percentage-based VAT that goes up as fuel gets pricier; others add additional cess and surcharges.
Transport costs and dealer commissions also play a role. That's why there can be a massive gap, sometimes up to ₹10 to ₹15 per liter, just based on which state you're in.