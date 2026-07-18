Gauhati HC upholds Anup Kumar Baruah conviction for molesting minor
The Gauhati High Court has reaffirmed the conviction of Dr. Anup Kumar Baruah, a gynecologist found guilty of molesting a minor (the incident occurred in 2009).
The court dismissed his defense that the act was just part of a routine exam, clearly stating it fell under Section 354 of the IPC, which deals with offenses meant to outrage a woman's modesty.
Court orders ₹5,000 to Morigaon fund
Taking Baruah's advanced age into account, the court lowered his punishment to a ₹5,000 fine (with two months' rigorous imprisonment if unpaid) and ordered the money to go to Morigaon's victim compensation fund.
The minor's testimony (supported by her brother and matching her earlier reports) described how Baruah unbuttoned her blouse and groped her during an appointment for menstrual issues.
Justice Susmita Phukan Khaund called his defense "absurd," emphasizing that consistent witness support was key in upholding the verdict.