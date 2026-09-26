Gauhati University student Nimisha Thakuria found dead at Guwahati homestay
India
A 22-year-old Gauhati University student, Nimisha Thakuria, was found dead at a homestay in Guwahati's Azara area.
She reportedly had been staying there since September 20 with an acquaintance, Asif Ali.
While Ali says she died by suicide, police are not jumping to conclusions and are looking into all possible angles.
Nimisha Thakuria found unconscious, police probe
Thakuria was found unconscious early Saturday morning and declared dead at the hospital.
Police are focusing on what happened in the days leading up to her death and are closely examining Ali's role to understand how things unfolded.
The investigation is still ongoing as they try to piece together the full story.