Gautam Adani, wife Priti mark 40th anniversary at Kedarnath Dham India May 01, 2026

Gautam Adani and his wife Priti celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary at Kedarnath Dham, taking a moment away from the business world for some quiet reflection.

Adani shared heartfelt gratitude for Priti, calling her his "calm strength in every challenge," and the couple prayed together for India's progress.