Gautam Adani, wife Priti mark 40th anniversary at Kedarnath Dham
India
Gautam Adani and his wife Priti celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary at Kedarnath Dham, taking a moment away from the business world for some quiet reflection.
Adani shared heartfelt gratitude for Priti, calling her his "calm strength in every challenge," and the couple prayed together for India's progress.
Adani launches 'Apni Baat' employee initiative
Their temple visit landed on International Labor Day, adding a layer of meaning as the day celebrates workers' contributions.
Marking the occasion, Adani also announced Apni Baat, Apno Ke Saath, a new initiative to connect directly with over 4 lakh employees, showing he's thinking about both personal milestones and ways to strengthen bonds within his company.