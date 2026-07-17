Gaya night rescue frees 3-year-old Piyush Kumar from 280-foot borewell

Specialists from NDRF and SDRF rushed in from Patna, with District Magistrate Shashank Shubhankar overseeing everything on site.

They kept Piyush safe by supplying oxygen until he was freed around 2am.

Afterward, he was taken to the local health center for a checkup and is under observation, just to be sure he's okay.

The whole incident is a reminder of how risky open borewells can be, especially for kids playing nearby.