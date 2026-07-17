Gaya night rescue frees 3-year-old Piyush Kumar from 280-foot borewell
India
A tense night in Bihar ended with relief as three-year-old Piyush Kumar was safely rescued after falling into a 280-foot-deep borewell while playing near his mother in Gaya.
He got stuck about 30 feet down, and the rescue teams worked for hours to get him out.
Shashank Shubhankar oversees NDRF SDRF rescue
Specialists from NDRF and SDRF rushed in from Patna, with District Magistrate Shashank Shubhankar overseeing everything on site.
They kept Piyush safe by supplying oxygen until he was freed around 2am.
Afterward, he was taken to the local health center for a checkup and is under observation, just to be sure he's okay.
The whole incident is a reminder of how risky open borewells can be, especially for kids playing nearby.