Get ready for costlier flights: ATF prices hit record high

Airlines already adding extra charges

To cope with higher fuel bills, airlines have already started adding extra charges.

Air India and Air India Express now tack on ₹399 for domestic flights and anywhere from ₹830 up to ₹16,600 for international ones.

IndiGo's surcharge is ₹425 for domestic trips and can go up to ₹2,300 per international sector.

Akasa Air's fees range from ₹199 to ₹1,300 depending on how far you're flying.