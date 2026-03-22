Get ready for costlier flights: ATF prices hit record high
Starting April 1, airline tickets are set to get pricier as aviation turbine fuel (ATF) costs keep climbing.
ATF is a big chunk of what airlines spend, and global oil prices plus tensions in the Middle East aren't helping.
With fuel prices up, the impact is hard to miss.
Airlines already adding extra charges
To cope with higher fuel bills, airlines have already started adding extra charges.
Air India and Air India Express now tack on ₹399 for domestic flights and anywhere from ₹830 up to ₹16,600 for international ones.
IndiGo's surcharge is ₹425 for domestic trips and can go up to ₹2,300 per international sector.
Akasa Air's fees range from ₹199 to ₹1,300 depending on how far you're flying.
Government working with airlines to minimize fare shocks
government ministries are teaming up with airlines to keep flights running safely, even though some routes now take longer (and burn more fuel) due to airspace changes.
Minister Naidu admits ticket prices will feel the pinch but says they're working hard so passengers don't face sudden fare shocks.