Gettysburg man Zachary Prouty arrested on rape, sexual assault charges
India
A wedding in Gettysburg took a disturbing turn when Zachary Prouty, 38, was arrested for rape and sexual assault after a guest reported being attacked on his wedding night.
The investigation kicked off last October when the woman went to the hospital, and DNA evidence reportedly matched Prouty.
Woman alleges assault, DNA matches Prouty
The guest said she was kissed without consent by Prouty after drinking at the wedding, then lost consciousness and woke up in a strange bedroom with her clothes on the floor.
Prouty did not comment to police, but was linked to the case through DNA.
He appeared in court this week, was released on $50,000 bail, and will be back in court in August.