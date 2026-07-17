Ghaziabad 15-year-old dies after being pushed from 4th-floor building
India
A heartbreaking incident occurred in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, where a 15-year-old girl lost her life after being pushed from a fourth-floor building by a man who had been stalking her for weeks.
According to her mother, the girl was simply out buying milk when Shanawaz, 30, abducted and attacked her.
Shanawaz, 30, arrested, murder charges filed
Police quickly arrested Shanawaz, charging him with murder under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
The girl's mother shared that he had threatened her daughter before, and just days earlier she stood up to him during an altercation.
The case has sparked outrage about women's safety, as the police continue their investigation and await autopsy results.