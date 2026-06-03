Ghaziabad ex-offenders vow to quit crime at police-led event
About 150 people with criminal backgrounds in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, just promised to give up crime for good.
At a police-led event, they publicly took an oath: "We take an oath that we will never commit any crime in future or indulge in any wrong activity."
and held up placards asking Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for forgiveness.
'Operation Clean Sweep' monitors former offenders
This is all under the Ghaziabad Police's "Operation Clean Sweep" campaign, which closely monitors former offenders by checking their addresses and tracking movements.
Deputy Commissioner Dhaval Jaiswal said the program helps police spot suspects faster and cut down on crime.
Participants were reminded that if they slip back into old habits, strict action will follow.
"I have realized that if we do wrong, we will also face consequences," a former accused said.