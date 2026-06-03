Ghaziabad ex-offenders vow to quit crime at police-led event

'Operation Clean Sweep' monitors former offenders

This is all under the Ghaziabad Police's "Operation Clean Sweep" campaign, which closely monitors former offenders by checking their addresses and tracking movements.

Deputy Commissioner Dhaval Jaiswal said the program helps police spot suspects faster and cut down on crime.

Participants were reminded that if they slip back into old habits, strict action will follow.

"I have realized that if we do wrong, we will also face consequences," a former accused said.