Ghaziabad man arrested after viral video at Golden Temple
India
Subhan Rangrez, 26, from Ghaziabad, was arrested after a video showed him performing wudu (ritual washing) in the sacred pool at Amritsar's Golden Temple on January 16, 2026.
The clip quickly went viral, upsetting Sikh communities who saw it as disrespectful to their religious code.
Rangrez had visited the temple with friends but didn't take part in traditional prayers.
Apologies rejected and legal action follows
Rangrez posted an apology video on January 17, 2026, saying he didn't know about the temple's customs—but many felt his apology wasn't genuine.
After protests outside his home and reports of him misbehaving with demonstrators, police arrested him on January 24.
He now faces charges for hurting religious sentiments and is in judicial custody while investigations continue.