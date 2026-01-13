Ghaziabad: Man kills woman, sleeps beside body in hotel
What's the story
A man, identified as 40-year-old Praveen Kumar, has been arrested for allegedly murdering a female friend in a Ghaziabad hotel room. The incident took place at a hotel in Patel Nagar, where the two had checked in on Saturday evening, according to Moneycontrol. The victim has been identified as Arti Kumar, 35. After the alleged crime, Praveen stayed overnight with her body and only reported her dead the next morning.
Incident details
Alcohol-fueled argument leads to violent assault
According to police officials, Praveen and Arti had known each other for about three years. They drank alcohol together before a violent argument broke out late Saturday night. The assistant commissioner of police for Nandgram circle, Upasana Pandey, said the assault was done in a fit of rage, with Praveen repeatedly punching and kicking Arti until she died from her injuries in the room.
Post-assault actions
Accused spends night with victim's body, attempts to flee
After the assault, Praveen did not raise an alarm or seek help. He stayed in the room overnight with Arti's body. An investigating officer told Hindustan Times that Praveen feared raising suspicion if he left alone at night and slept next to the body. Around 7:15am on Sunday, he tried to leave after involving hotel staff that Arti was "unwell and unresponsive," but was stopped when the staff found Arti unresponsive.
Post-mortem findings
Autopsy reveals severe internal injuries, confirms murder
The post-mortem examination revealed multiple rib fractures, ruptured lungs and liver, and extensive internal bleeding. Police stated the cause of death was shock and hemorrhage due to ante-mortem injuries, confirming the brutality of the assault despite no visible external wounds. Confronted with this evidence, Praveen confessed to his crime, leading to his formal arrest on Monday.
Legal proceedings
FIR registered, investigation underway
An FIR under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at Nandgram police station based on a complaint filed by Arti's son late Sunday night. Police have seized forensic evidence from the hotel room and collected CCTV footage from the premises. Further forensic reports are awaited as part of ongoing investigations into this shocking incident in Ghaziabad.