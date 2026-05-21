Ghaziabad police book Sushil Prajapati after welcome rally blocked roads
India
Ghaziabad police have booked Sushil Prajapati, recently out on bail in a sexual assault case, and about a dozen of his supporters after their welcome rally blocked roads after Prajapati's release on May 17.
The FIR came after videos of the celebration appeared on social media and drew criticism, showing Prajapati being carried by his supporters and showered with flower petals.
Police using CCTV to identify participants
Prajapati had spent eight months in jail after being accused of drugging and assaulting an LL.B. student last August.
After his release from Dasna Jail, his supporters' street procession caused major traffic jams, which police called a public safety risk.
Investigators are now using CCTV footage to identify everyone involved in the disruption.