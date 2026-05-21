Ghaziabad police book Sushil Prajapati after welcome rally blocked roads India May 21, 2026

Ghaziabad police have booked Sushil Prajapati, recently out on bail in a sexual assault case, and about a dozen of his supporters after their welcome rally blocked roads after Prajapati's release on May 17.

The FIR came after videos of the celebration appeared on social media and drew criticism, showing Prajapati being carried by his supporters and showered with flower petals.