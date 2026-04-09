GHHI launches South Asia hub to address India's extreme heat

Hub plans climate data early warnings

The hub wants to boost teamwork between governments, scientists, and local experts so India can handle rising temperatures better.

Dr. Arunabha Ghosh from CEEW points out that heat affects everything, from health to daily life, with over 44,000 heat stroke cases reported just in 2024.

The plan? Use climate data for smarter health responses and set up better early warning systems to protect people before things get dangerous.