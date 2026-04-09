GHHI launches South Asia hub to address India's extreme heat
India is dealing with a serious heat problem, with 2026 already seeing warm conditions in February.
Thanks to climate change, 57% of Indian districts are now considered high-risk for extreme heat.
To tackle this, a new South Asia Hub from the Global Heat Health Information Network (GHHIN) has launched, bringing together groups like CEEW and UNESCAP to find solutions.
Hub plans climate data early warnings
The hub wants to boost teamwork between governments, scientists, and local experts so India can handle rising temperatures better.
Dr. Arunabha Ghosh from CEEW points out that heat affects everything, from health to daily life, with over 44,000 heat stroke cases reported just in 2024.
The plan? Use climate data for smarter health responses and set up better early warning systems to protect people before things get dangerous.