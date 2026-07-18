GHMC plans ₹1,341.6 cr LED upgrade for 761,000 Hyderabad streetlights
Hyderabad is about to get a lot brighter (and greener). GHMC has rolled out a ₹1,341.6 crore plan to replace 761,000 old streetlights with energy-saving LEDs in the city's Core Urban Region, all within two years.
They're also updating 34,512 CCMS panels and other switching points in just six months, aiming for better lighting and smarter monitoring across Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Malkajgiri.
Monitoring squads, 60 cranes, 98% penalties
To pull this off smoothly, teams will handle smaller batches of lights at a time and use 60 hydraulic cranes for the install blitz.
Special squads will keep an eye on the new control panels, and if less than 98% of lights are working at any point, there are strict penalties lined up for contractors.
The big goal? Safer streets at night, way fewer outages, and a serious boost in energy efficiency for the city.