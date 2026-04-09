Giant 1,000-km cloud band shifts east from northern India
India
A giant 1,000-kilometer-long cloud band has been shifting eastward from northern India after days of heavy rain and thunderstorms across Punjab, Haryana, Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, and parts of Rajasthan.
This weather system is part of an active western disturbance that really shook things up for a while.
IMD: rain easing in northwestern states
With the clouds moving east, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) says rain will ease up in most northwestern states, though eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar could still see some showers over the next day.
As skies clear, temperatures are set to rise again.
Weather experts also mentioned we're seeing more unpredictable pre-monsoon weather lately.