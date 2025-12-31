Next Article
Gig workers plan New Year's Eve strike over pay and safety
India
Delivery workers from Swiggy, Zomato, Amazon, and other platforms are set to strike nationwide on December 31, during a period of increased demand for deliveries on New Year's Eve.
The Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU) and the Indian Federation Of App Based Transport Workers are leading the protest, following a similar action just days earlier on December 25.
Why they're striking—and what could change
The main demands? Fairer pay and safer working conditions.
With North India facing hazardous air pollution—where people are being told to stay indoors—workers emphasize that better safety measures are urgent.
The unions have called for immediate talks with government ministers and platforms, hoping this strike will finally get their voices heard.