Gig workers plan New Year's Eve strike over pay and safety India Dec 31, 2025

Delivery workers from Swiggy, Zomato, Amazon, and other platforms are set to strike nationwide on December 31, during a period of increased demand for deliveries on New Year's Eve.

The Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU) and the Indian Federation Of App Based Transport Workers are leading the protest, following a similar action just days earlier on December 25.