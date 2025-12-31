Gig workers strike on New Year's Eve; delivery services disrupted

The workers want a minimum monthly wage of ₹24,000, social security benefits, and to be recognized legally as employees—not just partners. They're also pushing to end 10-minute deliveries (which add pressure), raise a minimum per-kilometer rate of ₹20, and replace automated customer support with real people.

Why does this matter?

This strike isn't just about one busy night—it's part of a bigger push by gig workers across India for respect and job security.

The unions have even asked the government to step in so companies can't block IDs or punish workers using algorithms.

If you've ever relied on food or grocery apps, this is a reminder that there are real people behind every order who deserve fair conditions.