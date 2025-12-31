Kerala priest's arrest in Nagpur sparks protests, political backlash

Why does it matter?

This has become a major flashpoint in Kerala, with church leaders and the public demanding the couple's release and calling out the police for not sharing case details.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan called the arrests "disturbing," saying they fit a worrying pattern of targeting minorities.

Opposition leader V.D. Satheesan even wrote to top officials about threats to religious freedom.

With elections coming up and tensions rising, this incident could shape both politics and community relations going forward.