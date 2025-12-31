Kerala priest's arrest in Nagpur sparks protests, political backlash
A Kerala priest, Fr. Sudhir, and his wife Jasmine were arrested in Nagpur during a Christmas prayer meeting after a complaint from Bajrang Dal about alleged forced conversions.
Ten locals were also detained.
The arrests quickly set off protests back in Kerala, with those who came to the station to enquire about them also facing police action.
Why does it matter?
This has become a major flashpoint in Kerala, with church leaders and the public demanding the couple's release and calling out the police for not sharing case details.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan called the arrests "disturbing," saying they fit a worrying pattern of targeting minorities.
Opposition leader V.D. Satheesan even wrote to top officials about threats to religious freedom.
With elections coming up and tensions rising, this incident could shape both politics and community relations going forward.