Government bans manufacture, sale of oral painkiller nimesulide above 100mg 

The Union Health Ministry has prohibited the manufacture, sale, and distribution of all oral formulations containing nimesulide above 100 milligrams (mg) for human use. The decision was taken after concerns were raised over the drug's safety profile, especially its potential to cause liver damage. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) had earlier recommended a total ban on such formulations due to these risks.

Order What notification said "The Central government is satisfied that the use of all oral formulations containing Nimesulide above 100 mg in immediate release dosage form is likely to involve risk to human beings and that safer alternatives to the said drug are available," the notification issued on Monday read. "Now...after consultation with the Drugs Technical Advisory Board, the Centre, hereby prohibits the manufacture, sale and distribution of the drug, with immediate effect," the notification said.

Drug profile Nimesulide's history and safety concerns Nimesulide, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), was launched in Italy in 1985 and approved in India in 1995. It is widely used to relieve pain and reduce fever. However, countries like the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Australia, Canada, Japan, and New Zealand have never approved it due to safety concerns. The ICMR report highlighted significant risks associated with nimesulide use in patients under 18 years of age and those over 60 years old.

