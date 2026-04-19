Girishbhai Patel, Vadodara pan owner, survives canal kidnapping, 7 arrested

Falguni and Kaushik Sharma plotted attack

Turns out, Patel's wife, Falguni, and her ex-boyfriend, Kaushik Sharma, planned the whole thing together. They hired others to help carry out the attack.

Thanks to CCTV footage and some solid detective work, police have arrested seven people so far. One suspect, named Nikunj, is still missing.

This case went from looking random to being a shocking inside job.