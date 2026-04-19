Girishbhai Patel, Vadodara pan owner, survives canal kidnapping, 7 arrested
India
A pan parlor owner from Vadodara, Girishbhai Patel, survived a scary ordeal after he was kidnapped, robbed, and thrown into a canal on April 8.
He hid by clinging to a pillar until dawn and was rescued the next morning with locals' help and report the crime, which led police to dig deeper into what really happened.
Falguni and Kaushik Sharma plotted attack
Turns out, Patel's wife, Falguni, and her ex-boyfriend, Kaushik Sharma, planned the whole thing together. They hired others to help carry out the attack.
Thanks to CCTV footage and some solid detective work, police have arrested seven people so far. One suspect, named Nikunj, is still missing.
This case went from looking random to being a shocking inside job.