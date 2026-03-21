Global diesel prices up 92%; India shows no change: Report
Global diesel prices have shot up 92% in just a month, thanks to the ongoing Iran conflict.
Even with the Indian crude basket rising nearly 70% between February and March, fuel prices at the pump in major Indian cities haven't budged as of March 19, according to reports.
What about fuel prices in India?
On March 19, regular petrol and diesel prices held steady: ₹94.72 and ₹87.62 per liter in Delhi, and ₹104.21 and ₹92.15 per liter in Mumbai, with Kolkata and Chennai showing similar calm despite global price chaos.
Premium petrol, industrial diesel see massive jump
If you drive a luxury car or run a business: heads up!
From March 20, premium petrol (95-octane) in Delhi is up by ₹2 per liter to ₹101.89, while industrial bulk diesel has jumped by a hefty ₹22 per liter to ₹109.59, mainly impacting commercial users rather than everyday drivers.