GMDA completes partial Iffco Chowk sewer replacement before NHAI inspection
India
GMDA has replaced part of the damaged sewage pipeline at Iffco Chowk, which caused a major sinkhole and some frustrating traffic jams.
The repair wrapped up on August 31, and now NHAI will first inspect the site and then start repair work.
Expect things to get back to normal in about three to four days.
GMDA used MWSL at Iffco Chowk
The sinkhole shut down two service lanes between Delhi and Jaipur, making commutes pretty stressful.
GMDA used MWSL technology to reinforce about 40 to 50 feet of pipe with plastic and cast iron, while another section will get CIPP repairs soon.
NHAI plans to fill the hole, compact the soil, and lay new concrete so this doesn't happen again anytime soon.