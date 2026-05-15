Goa Congress candidate Ketan Bhatikar, 38, dies after snakebite
Goa Congress leader Ketan Bhatikar, 38, tragically died after a snakebite near the Goa-Karnataka border while on his way to Dandeli village.
He was rushed to a health center but did not make it.
His sudden passing has left many in shock, especially since he was recently in the spotlight as the Congress candidate for the canceled Ponda by-election.
Challenged Ponda by-election cancelation, condolences pour
Bhatikar had challenged the cancelation of the Ponda by-election in the Supreme Court and was known for his commitment to public service.
Opposition leader Yuri Alemao called his work "His unwavering commitment to public service will always be remembered." and party members are remembering him as someone who truly made a difference.
Support and condolences have been pouring in for his family during this tough time.