Goa Congress candidate Ketan Bhatikar, 38, dies after snakebite

Challenged Ponda by-election cancelation, condolences pour

Bhatikar had challenged the cancelation of the Ponda by-election in the Supreme Court and was known for his commitment to public service.

Opposition leader Yuri Alemao called his work "His unwavering commitment to public service will always be remembered." and party members are remembering him as someone who truly made a difference.

Support and condolences have been pouring in for his family during this tough time.