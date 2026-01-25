Goa nightclub fire: ED calls out ₹22cr as laundered money
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has flagged ₹22 crore earned by Birch by Romeo Lane, a popular Goa nightclub, as money from money laundering.
Their probe found the club ran without proper licenses and used fake NOCs from local authorities.
Things escalated after a tragic fire at the club in December 2025 that left 25 people dead and 50 injured.
What's happening now?
Investigators are probing allegations that the club was built on illegally converted land and linked its owners to shell companies moving funds around.
The ED raided spots in Goa, Delhi, and Gurugram, and Goa police arrested several people—including those accused of forging documents to keep the club running.
Some suspects tried fleeing abroad but were brought back; police have arrested several people.
A magisterial inquiry even points to local officials helping cover up these shady operations.