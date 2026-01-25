Goa nightclub fire: ED calls out ₹22cr as laundered money

What's happening now?

Investigators are probing allegations that the club was built on illegally converted land and linked its owners to shell companies moving funds around.

The ED raided spots in Goa, Delhi, and Gurugram, and Goa police arrested several people—including those accused of forging documents to keep the club running.

Some suspects tried fleeing abroad but were brought back; police have arrested several people.

A magisterial inquiry even points to local officials helping cover up these shady operations.