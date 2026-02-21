Goa's voter list pruned ahead of polls: 1.27L names dropped

Young voters (18-19) still a small group

If you're voting in Goa, this shakeup could affect who's eligible and how fair the process feels.

Most deletions happened in bigger towns like Vasco da Gama and Panaji, while smaller areas saw fewer changes.

The update also highlights that young voters (18-19) are still a small group—one source reports them at 0.89% (under 1%), while another gives 3.41%—but their numbers are rising.

If you think your name was wrongly dropped, you can appeal within the next few weeks—so it's worth double-checking your status before election day!