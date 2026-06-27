Godavari in Rajamahendravaram unsafe for drinking ahead of 2027 Pushkarams
The Godavari river in Rajamahendravaram, Andhra Pradesh, is in trouble: pollution from sewage and factories has made the water unsafe for drinking or ritual dips.
A recent government report found high levels of harmful bacteria and chemicals, raising concerns as the city gears up for the massive 2027 Pushkarams festival, which could bring 80 million visitors.
Government warns Godavari polluter, 1,510 cr
Locals and fisherfolk are already feeling the impact: fish populations are dropping, and many avoid using parts of the river.
The government has told a major polluter to clean up its act or shut down, and big projects worth around ₹1,510 crore are planned to treat sewage and restore the river.
Regular inspections are also underway to help protect both people's health and this important spiritual site.