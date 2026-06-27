Godavari in Rajamahendravaram unsafe for drinking ahead of 2027 Pushkarams

Government warns Godavari polluter, 1,510 cr

Locals and fisherfolk are already feeling the impact: fish populations are dropping, and many avoid using parts of the river.

The government has told a major polluter to clean up its act or shut down, and big projects worth around ₹1,510 crore are planned to treat sewage and restore the river.

Regular inspections are also underway to help protect both people's health and this important spiritual site.