Goods train derails at Kathua's Chann Aroria station, no injuries
India
A goods train went off the tracks at Chann Aroria station in Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir, around 9:30am on Wednesday while heading back after dropping off cement.
Thankfully, no one was hurt and nothing else was damaged.
Derailed coach back within 2 hours
The local technical team got to work fast and had the derailed coach back on track within two hours, so train services barely skipped a beat.
This isn't the first time for Kathua: earlier on July 10, a similar derailment happened nearby after a landslide put debris on the tracks.