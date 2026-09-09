Gorakhpur DDU video shows Aviral Mishra warning student protesters
A video from Gorakhpur's Deen Dayal Upadhyaya University (DDU) is making rounds, showing sub-inspector Aviral Mishra warning student protesters with Itni force mangaunga, thanda kar dunga. Yeh Gorakhpur Police hai.
The standoff happened on Tuesday, during a heated meeting between expelled students and the proctor, where things got tense enough for police to step in.
Students protest alleged university financial irregularities
Students have been demonstrating since August 25 over alleged financial irregularities involving the university's examination agency and charges collected from students for degrees and marksheets.
They're also demanding better hostels, the return of expelled students, and student union elections.
Even after clashes with police and threats from officials, the students say they won't back down until their demands are met, raising bigger questions about how student protests are handled in India.