Governing Council of NLUD Student Bar Council backs NLSIU graduates
The Governing Council of the Student Bar Council of National Law University Delhi (NLUD) is standing with NLSIU Bengaluru graduating students after their 34th convocation was canceled.
The move came when graduating students of NLSIU objected to the participation of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Bar Council of India chairperson Manan Kumar Mishra, citing concerns over Surya Kant's recent statements and handling of student protests elsewhere and the BCI's conduct, and demanding an unconditional apology.
NLSIU to award degrees in absentia
NLUD's student reps called convocations a big milestone for graduating students, a moment to celebrate achievements and speak up.
They urged NLSIU to reconsider, saying ceremonies should uphold students' rights to dissent.
For now, NLSIU will award degrees in absentia, with no in-person ceremony this year.