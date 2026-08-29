Government appoints 5 officers to NTA per Radhakrishnan Committee recommendations
India
Big changes are coming to the National Testing Agency (NTA): the government just brought in five experienced officers to lead the way.
This move aligns with the recommendations of the October 2024 Radhakrishnan Committee to restructure the NTA by strengthening the testing agency's permanent workforce.
NTA swaps 600 experts, boosts security
Along with a fresh leadership team, the NTA is rolling out reforms like swapping out 600 experts, adding a four-level question paper check, and planning to hire even more officials soon.
It is also boosting security with CISF and is proposed to be shifted to new premises on a priority basis.
If you're into technology or test security, keep an eye out: roles like chief technology officer are still open as part of this big overhaul.