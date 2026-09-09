Government approves 8 major railway upgrades ₹20,804cr under PM-Gati Shakti

Three new multi-tracking projects will cover 656km across 14 districts in West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh, helping nearly 56 lakh people in around 4,790 villages.

Down south, five more projects will stretch over 540km through Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Telangana, benefiting another 52 lakh people.

Besides making travel easier (and maybe even cooler for tourists), these upgrades could cut oil imports by 20 crore liters and reduce CO2 emissions as much as planting about 4.48 crore trees.