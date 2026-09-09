Government approves 8 major railway upgrades ₹20,804cr under PM-Gati Shakti
The government has just approved eight major railway upgrades, with a total investment of ₹20,804 crore.
These projects are all about making train travel smoother, less congestion, better connections, and faster logistics, tying into the PM-Gati Shakti plan to boost how people and goods move across India.
Multi-tracking covers 656km and 540km
Three new multi-tracking projects will cover 656km across 14 districts in West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh, helping nearly 56 lakh people in around 4,790 villages.
Down south, five more projects will stretch over 540km through Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Telangana, benefiting another 52 lakh people.
Besides making travel easier (and maybe even cooler for tourists), these upgrades could cut oil imports by 20 crore liters and reduce CO2 emissions as much as planting about 4.48 crore trees.